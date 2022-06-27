RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid made history at the 2022 BET Awards which held on Sunday 26th July 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when 'Essence' featuring Tems was announced as the best collaboration.

Wizkid, Tems
Wizkid, Tems

With the win, 'Essence' becomes the first African song to win a BET award and Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian and African to win an Award outside the Best International Acts category.

Over the last decade, Wizkid has being one of the major acts leading Afrobeats international push and it's only befitting for him to be the artist to break the BET category limitation for Nigerian and African artists.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

