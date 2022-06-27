With the win, 'Essence' becomes the first African song to win a BET award and Wizkid becomes the first Nigerian and African to win an Award outside the Best International Acts category.
Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards
Nigerian megastar Wizkid made history at the 2022 BET Awards which held on Sunday 26th July 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when 'Essence' featuring Tems was announced as the best collaboration.
Over the last decade, Wizkid has being one of the major acts leading Afrobeats international push and it's only befitting for him to be the artist to break the BET category limitation for Nigerian and African artists.
