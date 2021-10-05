RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to be certified platinum in the US

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On September 2, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's groundbreaking single, 'Essence' was certified Gold in the US.

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

On October 5, 2021, it was reported that 'Essence,' Wizkid and Tems' summer banger has been certified platinum in the US. It also becomes the first African song to hit that milestone.

This was revealed by Charts Data, via its Twitter account.

To be clear, this is the version that features only Tems, and peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100, not the version which features Justin Bieber, and has since peaked at No. 13 on the same chart.

