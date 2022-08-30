In its latest stride, the album has become the first African album to earn a gold certification in the United States. This piece highlights 10 notable groundbreaking achievements Wizkid earned with his fourth studio album 'Made In Lagos' (MIL).
10 Wizkid accolades for 'Made In Lagos'
Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' is undoubtedly one of the most successful albums in the recent history of Afrobeats. Its domestic and international success has earned it numerous accolades and firmly secures its place in history.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first African Album to debut on US Spotify Global Albums Chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend multiple weeks atop the Billboard World Album Chart spending three weeks at the top of the chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' spent 86 weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts thus becoming the longest charting Nigerian project in the chart's history. It tops Fela's 'The Black President' which spent 45 weeks on the chart.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first Nigerian album to spend consecutive at the summit of the Billboard World Album Charts spending 7 weeks at the top.
- 'Made In Lagos' earned a Grammy nomination in the World Album Category at the 2022 Grammy Awards. 'Essence' also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Song.
- 'Made In Lagos' peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 which was a Nigerian record at the time.
- 'Made In Lagos' is the first African album to be certified Gold in the United States.
- 'Essence' is the first Afrobeats song to earn a platinum plaque in the United States and it's also the only Nigerian song to be double platinum.
- 'Essence' won the Collaboration of the Year at the 2022 BET awards making it the first Afrobeats song to win a major category in the history of the BET.
- 'Essence' remix peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 becoming the highest charting Afrobeats song on the chart.
