Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

For his latest offering, Shatta Wale teams up with Afrobeats hitmaker Tekno for an electrifying track, expertly executive produced and A&R’d by the acclaimed Abisagboola Oluseun, also known as Bankulli.

Drawing inspiration from Shatta Wale's personal odyssey and unwavering commitment, the song not only cements his standing as a contemporary icon in Africa's music landscape but is also set to swiftly climb the music charts. Upon the first listen, the track's irresistible charm is palpable, ensuring it will captivate the hearts and ears of its audience.

With a rich legacy of seamlessly blending Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae, Shatta Wale, hailing from Accra, stands alone in his artistry. His latest release, 'Incoming,' is a brilliant testament to his mastery of this genre amalgamation, enriched by the depth of his conscious lyricism.

Collaborating with Tekno on this track infuses an irresistible charm into the composition, thanks to Tekno's velvety vocal delivery. The combined star power of these two artists ensures that this track is primed to captivate airwaves and grace playlists worldwide.