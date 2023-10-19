ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale has released a new single titled 'Incoming' on which he features Tekno.

Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'
Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Recommended articles

For his latest offering, Shatta Wale teams up with Afrobeats hitmaker Tekno for an electrifying track, expertly executive produced and A&R’d by the acclaimed Abisagboola Oluseun, also known as Bankulli.

Drawing inspiration from Shatta Wale's personal odyssey and unwavering commitment, the song not only cements his standing as a contemporary icon in Africa's music landscape but is also set to swiftly climb the music charts. Upon the first listen, the track's irresistible charm is palpable, ensuring it will captivate the hearts and ears of its audience.

With a rich legacy of seamlessly blending Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae, Shatta Wale, hailing from Accra, stands alone in his artistry. His latest release, 'Incoming,' is a brilliant testament to his mastery of this genre amalgamation, enriched by the depth of his conscious lyricism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collaborating with Tekno on this track infuses an irresistible charm into the composition, thanks to Tekno's velvety vocal delivery. The combined star power of these two artists ensures that this track is primed to captivate airwaves and grace playlists worldwide.

'Incoming' is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can enjoy this exciting collaboration from two African music hitmakers.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

BNXN breaks down each track on his debut LP 'Sincerely, Benson'

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

'BBNaija' lovers Soma and Angel unfollow each other on Instagram

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Styl Plus - 'Expressions': Celebrating an Afrobeats Classic [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Court orders OAP Dotun to keep D'banj's name out of his mouth

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Afrobeats star Orezi releases new exciting EP 'Chocolate Daddy'

Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Dancehall maestro Shatta Wale teams up with Tekno for new single 'Incoming'

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Omah Lay surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Accelerate TV: Join us for a brand new season, new hosts, star-studded guests!

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Roddy Rich, Lil Durk to headline Flytime Fest 2023

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Dapper Music is defining Street music in Afrobeats

Dapper Music: The pipeline between the Street and the global stage

Here are ten Afrobeats street songs listeners will never forget

Here are 10 unforgettable Street hit songs [Afrobeats Throwback]