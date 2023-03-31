The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has released a new album titled 'MAALI'.

Shatta Wale


Artist: Shatta Wale

Album Title: MAALI

Date of Release: March 30, 2023

Producers: -

Song Art:

Shatta Wale - 'MAALI'


Length: 32 minute 57 seconds

Features: None

Label: Shatta Movement Records/Damaka Group of Companies

Details/Takeaway: Shatta Wale flexes his ability across 10 tracks where he delivers hard hitting Dancehall cuts. 'MAALI' offer the steamy and chest-thumping cadence of Caribbean music.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

