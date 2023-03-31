Shatta Wale returns with new commanding album 'MAALI'
Ghanaian superstar Shatta Wale has released a new album titled 'MAALI'.
Artist: Shatta Wale
Album Title: MAALI
Date of Release: March 30, 2023
Producers: -
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 32 minute 57 seconds
Features: None
Label: Shatta Movement Records/Damaka Group of Companies
Details/Takeaway: Shatta Wale flexes his ability across 10 tracks where he delivers hard hitting Dancehall cuts. 'MAALI' offer the steamy and chest-thumping cadence of Caribbean music.
