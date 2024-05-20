ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid can't think I meant to disrespect them - Sarkodie says

Sarkodie addresses the drama that have followed the release of his latest single 'Brag'.

According to Ghanaian superstar rapper, he named dropped Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake to capture his longevity at the top rather than as a jab as some people misconstrued it.

"Wiz, David, and Burna will never think I want to jab them. If I want to jab somebody it has to be rappers and they are not rappers," Sarkodie told VoxAfrica. "I am just talking to rappers on how long I have been there and who else is best to use as a reference?" Sarkodie added.

On 'Brag', Sarkodie restated his status as Africa's biggest rapper by name-dropping Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake as well as Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif to capture his over a decade run at the stop.

Sarkodie's 'Brag' attracted a response from Nigerian rapper Dremo who dissed him over his claims of being Africa's biggest rapper while also curiously jumping to the defense of the Nigerian artists name dropped by Sarkodie despite the Ghanaian rapper not dissing them.

Dremo's jabs at Sarkodie have so far been replied to by Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe with Sarkodie being advised by his compatriots to not dignify Dremo with a response.

Speaking on Dremo's disses and the face-off his song caused, Sarkodie stated that while he doesn't understand it, he considers it to be invaluable marketing for his song.

