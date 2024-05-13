Dremo doubles down as he releases new Sarkodie diss track

Sarkodie's claims on 'Brag' have kicked off a rap beef between rappers in Nigeria and Ghana with Dremo being the first rapper to reply to Sarkodie before Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe replied to Dremo in what has become an online face-off.

In his reply to Sarkodie, Dremo chided him for name-dropping Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake by reminding him that the Nigerian superstars were doing better than him.

Dremo also disputed Sarkodie's claim to the African rap throne while mocking him for claiming his only competition is American rappers Kendrick Lamar & J Cole.

Sarkodie would offer a condescending reply to Dremo's diss by stating that the Nigerian rapper had promise but needed some touches.

An undeterred Dremo has released a second diss track with the tagline 'If You Cedis When Are You Ghana Reply' which is a play on Drake's 2015 album 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'.

On the new diss track, Dremo doubled down on his Sarkodie diss while demanding that the Ghanaian multi-awarding rapper reply.

In the new diss track, Dremo told the other Ghanaian rappers who have dissed him that he would reply to them after he gets a reply from Sarkodie while also demanding that the reply is in English instead of Twi which is Sarkodie's favoured language.

