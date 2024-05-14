Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

In his latest diss track released on May 14, 2024, via his social media, Dremo doubled down on his demand for a reply from Sarkodie after two previous diss tracks.

The latest diss tagged 'Suck On My Balls Sark' sees Dremo continue to jab at Sarkodie whom he asks to prove his claims of being the African rap king by dropping a reply.

Dremo also had some words for Lyrical Joe who has been replying to the Nigerian rapper's disses on behalf of his mentor Sarkodie. Dremo mocks Lyrical Joe for rapping in a language he can't understand and for also playing Sarkodie's stooge.

So far, Sarkodie has refused to dignify Dremo with a response as he appears to have taken the advice of Ghanaian rappers Lyrical Joe and Medikal who insisted that a rap feud with Dremo was beneath him.

It's left to be seen if Dremo's continuous assault will lead Sarkodie to discard the advice of his Ghanaian peers and put out a reply.