Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Ruger gets fans buzzing after releasing a snippet for an unreleased single.

Ruger (Spotify)
Details: Dancehall maestro Ruger has generated buzz from fans after he released the snippet of an unreleased single via his Instagram story. He made the post on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.

In another post, the eyepatch-wearing act suggested that his debut album is imminent. Fans will be eager to listen to a full-length project from the artist who has dazzled listeners with two EPs.

Curious Timing?: It might be interesting to point out that the snippet is coming off the back of losing the Next Rated category at the recently held 15th Headies Awards. Ruger lost to BNXN with whom he recently had a very public spat that saw the two artists trade insults on social media.

Fans can expect Ruger to once again deliver a sensational tune that will carry his trademark melody, confident delivery, and sultry feel.

