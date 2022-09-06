Ruger drops snippet for unreleased single, teases debut album

In another post, the eyepatch-wearing act suggested that his debut album is imminent. Fans will be eager to listen to a full-length project from the artist who has dazzled listeners with two EPs.

Curious Timing?: It might be interesting to point out that the snippet is coming off the back of losing the Next Rated category at the recently held 15th Headies Awards. Ruger lost to BNXN with whom he recently had a very public spat that saw the two artists trade insults on social media.