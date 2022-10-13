Artist: Ninety
Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'
Song Title: Smoke and Chill
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: October 13th, 2022
Producer: Egar Boi
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Freeme Music
Details/Takeaway: Following the release of his debut EP, 'Rare Gem,' in 2022, Ninety, whose exceptional talent drew thousands of fans to his world, continues to unfold never heard melodies in his new single, "Smoke and Chill."
The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer collaborates with producer Egar Boi on an anthem for a stress-free life. The slow-tempo song features a groovy instrumental that complements Ninety's soothing vocals. With relatable lyrics, addictive melodies, and heart-stirring harmony, Ninety sings about life, his struggle to build an empire, and how he copes by 'smokin and chillin’.
Ninety is known for creating timeless songs that can be enjoyed by people of all ages due to his vulnerability in songs and ability to capture real-life situations with his lyrics. This is reflected in the new single. It reveals Ninety's mental state, audacity, and zeal to succeed, as well as the pressure that comes with it, which leads him to wish for a stress-free life.
