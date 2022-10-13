RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising rapper and free-style maestro Dandizzy has returned with a new single he calls 'Bad Boy Szn'.

Ninety - 'Smoking and Chilling'
Ninety - 'Smoking and Chilling'

Artist: Ninety

Read Also

Song Title: Smoke and Chill

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 13th, 2022

Producer: Egar Boi

Song Art:

Ninety - 'Smoke and Chill'
Ninety - 'Smoke and Chill' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Freeme Music

Details/Takeaway: Following the release of his debut EP, 'Rare Gem,' in 2022, Ninety, whose exceptional talent drew thousands of fans to his world, continues to unfold never heard melodies in his new single, "Smoke and Chill."

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer collaborates with producer Egar Boi on an anthem for a stress-free life. The slow-tempo song features a groovy instrumental that complements Ninety's soothing vocals. With relatable lyrics, addictive melodies, and heart-stirring harmony, Ninety sings about life, his struggle to build an empire, and how he copes by 'smokin and chillin’.

Ninety is known for creating timeless songs that can be enjoyed by people of all ages due to his vulnerability in songs and ability to capture real-life situations with his lyrics. This is reflected in the new single. It reveals Ninety's mental state, audacity, and zeal to succeed, as well as the pressure that comes with it, which leads him to wish for a stress-free life.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

Husphuppi's best friend writes an open letter, wishes him a happy birthday

You made me a millionaire, Rita Daniels appreciates her daughter Regina

"You made me a millionaire,” Rita Daniels appreciates her daughter Regina

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs [See Full Nominee List]

Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif nominated for 2022 MTV EMAs [See Full Nominee List]

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

BNXN drops visuals for single 'In My Mind'

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

BBNaija’s Rico Swavey is dead

Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022

Meek Mill joins headliners for Afronation Ghana 2022

Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'

Rising sensation Ninety returns with buzzing single, 'Smoke and Chill'

Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Talented singer & Songwriter Johnny Drille returns with new single 'How Are You (My Friend)'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie

Tidinz

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Blaqbonez - Back In Uni Music Video

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'