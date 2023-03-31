American Rich The Kid features Rema & Ayra Starr on new single 'Yeh Yeh'
Rich The Kid has released a new single titled 'Yeh Yeh' feauturing Rema, Ayra Starr, and KDDO.
Recommended articles
Artist: Rich The Kid
Song Title: Yeh Yeh
Date of Release: March 31, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Producers: KDDO
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minute 28 seconds
Features: 3 - Rema, Ayra Starr, KDDO
ADVERTISEMENT
Label: RCA
Details/Takeaway: Afrobeats continues its international interactions as American rapper Rich The Kid has released a new single on which he features Nigerian international sensations Rema, Ayra Starr, and KDDO (Kiddominant).
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Davido's 'Timeless' tops album charts in 17 countries hours after release
Yul Edochie urges Lagos police to investigate son's death
Jada Pollock criticised for promoting Wizkid album on eve of Davido's release
Street-pop maestro Oritsefemi returns with new single 'Gbefunmi'
Stonebwoy drops new single 'Faraway' ahead of upcoming album
American Rich The Kid features Rema & Ayra Starr on new single 'Yeh Yeh'
Davido finally drops highly anticipated album 'Timeless'
I love Nana genuinely, says evicted BBTitans housemate BlaqBoi
Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song
Pulse Sports
Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative
Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers
NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic
Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern
ADVERTISEMENT