BBN S7 Saturday Night Party with DJ Dayzee & DJ Shawn: [Pulse DJ Ratings]

On Saturday, 20th August 2022, the fourth installment of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 Saturday Night Party was hosted by DJ Dayzee and DJ Shawn.

DJ Dayzee, DJ Shawn

The DJs were saddled with the important task of thrilling the housemates and the viewers with a breathtaking performance. This is a review of how the DJs faired in their tasks.

DJ Dayzee: Dayzee opened the floor and she went straight to business as they didn't engage in the usual business of warming the crowd up.

DJ Dayzee thrilled the housemates to a collection of some of the greatest hits in the illustrious history of Afrobeats. She skillfully blended jams from three decades, and this offered nostalgia and satisfaction.

'Dami Duro', 'Ameno', 'ODG', 'Focus Dance Beat', Slide's 'Banana', and Chuddy K's 'Gaga Crazy' helped offer the viewers and housemates a club-like feel experience.

DJ Shawn: Shawn didn't waste time in getting straight to business as they didn't bother with the ceremonial task of warming up the housemates.

In the first thirty seconds, the DJs already threw 2022 hit record 'Buga' into the mix and quickly followed it up with the trending song 'Machala'. From there, it was a mix of hit singles such as 'Sungba', 'Holy Father', 'PBHU', 'Gaga Crazy', and the other usual suspects as they tried to set the rhythm and pace for the Night.

2022 hits 'Finesse', 'Overdose', 'Buga', 'Peace Be Unto You' combined with 2010s hits 'Don't Dull', 'Fia', 'Superstar', 'Implication', and 'Tony Montana', and 2000s hits such as 'Port Harcourt Boy', 'Pere', 'Ten Ten', 'Implication'. Together they offered viewers of varying age demographics a satisfying experience.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse DJ Ratings

Set List - /2.5

Transition - /2.5

Mix - /2.5

Satisfaction- /2.5

DJ Dayzee

Set List - 2.3/2.5

Transition - 2.0/2.5

Mix - 1.8/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.2/2.5

Total - 8.3 - Champion

DJ Shawn

Set List - 2.1/2.5

Transition - 2.2/2.5

Mix - 2.3/2.5

Satisfaction- 2.3/2.5

Total - 8.9 - Champion

