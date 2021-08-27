At the time, a reported three artists which were set to feature on Made In Lagos Deluxe were Buju, Bella Shmurda and Justin Bieber. With Shmurda set to feature on a song.

However, as a source revealed to Pulse Nigeria, Shmurda had to be taken off the album due to his ongoing legal battle with One World Global Records, on which Shmurda released High Tension EP.

On August 2, 2021, Pulse also exclusively revealed that One World had filed an Originating process, claiming ownership of the trademark to the name, 'Bella Shmurda' as well as the copyright in all the musical works and recordings released under or in connection with the name.

The label sought the order of court to restrain the Singer from laying claim to the name and performing the musical works released under or in connection with the name. The label also sought N200 million in damages for the Singer’s breach of the contract.