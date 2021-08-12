RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Beiber, with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' on the way [Report]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

At the end of the month, Wizkid is also set to release a deluxe version to his groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos.

Wizkid loves his floral beach shirts {instagram/wizkid}

On August 12, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid released a tweet where he wrote, "Got something special for you guys tomorrow..."

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

The surprise is very simple. The Starboy Records boss is set to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Bieber. The record, which currently sits at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 is set to jump to the the top of the charts with a certified hitmaker as a feature.

At the end of the month, Wizkid is also set to release a deluxe version to his groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Beiber, with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' on the way [Report]

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere's cooking orders

Late Sound Sultan's brother Baba Dee slams his 'fake friends'

Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Ladipoe welcomes baby with partner

Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa call off engagement

David Schwimmer denies dating Jennifer Aniston, says they are just friends

'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) wins new award at BlackStar Film Festival