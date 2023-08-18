ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian musical powerhouses Reminisce and Oxlade have partnered on a new mesmerizing love ballad 'Why'.

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'
Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Recommended articles

In this captivating song, Reminisce, known for his dynamic lyricism and storytelling prowess, joins forces with the charismatic R&B sensation Oxlade. Together, they create a heartfelt narrative that seeks reassurance from their partners.

This brilliant fusion of Hip Hop and R&B sees Reminisce bear his heart in a manner that brings to mind his classic record 'Ponmile'. Reminisce's effort is smoothly complimented by Oxlade serenading vocals that connect with the emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'WHY' is not just a song; it's a journey through the heart and soul of modern romance. The song paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced in relationships, especially in an increasingly individualistic society.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido features Latto on the remix of his hit single 'Unavailable'

Davido features Latto on the remix of his hit single 'Unavailable'

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'

Hilda Baci inspires young Nigerians at adolescent and youth health conference

Hilda Baci inspires young Nigerians at adolescent and youth health conference

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Stop doing drugs - Naira Marley admonishes fans

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj feels disrespected by Neo on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

DJ Kaywise cuts twin brother off for attempting to kidnap girlfriend

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

'Orisa' breaks records, crosses ₦100 million at Nigerian box office

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C affirms Mercy's win in her previous season on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Fireboy's 'Bandana' featuring Asake is the most streamed song in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment Industry

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment industry

Olamide talks about creating YBNL on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide