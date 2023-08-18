Reminisce features Oxlade on new captivating single 'Why'
Nigerian musical powerhouses Reminisce and Oxlade have partnered on a new mesmerizing love ballad 'Why'.
In this captivating song, Reminisce, known for his dynamic lyricism and storytelling prowess, joins forces with the charismatic R&B sensation Oxlade. Together, they create a heartfelt narrative that seeks reassurance from their partners.
This brilliant fusion of Hip Hop and R&B sees Reminisce bear his heart in a manner that brings to mind his classic record 'Ponmile'. Reminisce's effort is smoothly complimented by Oxlade serenading vocals that connect with the emotions.
'WHY' is not just a song; it's a journey through the heart and soul of modern romance. The song paints a vivid picture of the challenges faced in relationships, especially in an increasingly individualistic society.
