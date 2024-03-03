Rema delivers iconic performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Assisted by a stellar band, Rema performed the hit single which holds the record for the highest-charting African song on the UK Singles Chart with a NO. 3 peak position.

Rema was among the Nigerians nominated at the 2024 BRIT Awards with 'Calm Down' getting a nod for International Song of the Year which it lost to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'.

Other performers include six-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa who returned to the stage after performing in 2021. Raye won the awards for the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.