SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]
The Nigerian contingent were beaten by American superstars in the international categories.
Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Asake lost the Best International Artist category to American R&B superstar SZA.
Rema's 'Calm Down' nominated for the International Song of the Year lost to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'.
Full Winners List at the 2024 BRIT Awards
Artist of the year
Raye
Group of the year
Jungle
Album of the year
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Song of the year
Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
Best new artist
Raye
International artist of the year
SZA
International group of the year
Boygenius
International song of the year
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Best alternative/rock act
Bring Me The Horizon
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
CasIsDead
Best dance act
Calvin Harris
Best pop act
Dua Lipa
Best R&B act
Raye
Rising star
The Last Dinner Party
Songwriter of the year
Raye
Producer of the year
Chase and Status
