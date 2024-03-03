ADVERTISEMENT
SZA beats Burna Boy, Asake to 2024 BRIT Awards [See Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian contingent were beaten by American superstars in the international categories.

The complete winners list at the 2024 Brit Awards
The complete winners list at the 2024 Brit Awards

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Asake lost the Best International Artist category to American R&B superstar SZA.

Rema's 'Calm Down' nominated for the International Song of the Year lost to Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'.

Full Winners List at the 2024 BRIT Awards

Artist of the year

Raye

Group of the year

Jungle

Album of the year

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Song of the year

Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Best new artist

Raye

International artist of the year

SZA

International group of the year

Boygenius

International song of the year

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Best alternative/rock act

Bring Me The Horizon

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead

Best dance act

Calvin Harris

Best pop act

Dua Lipa

Best R&B act

Raye

Rising star

The Last Dinner Party

Songwriter of the year

Raye

Producer of the year

Chase and Status

Adeayo Adebiyi

