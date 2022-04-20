Rema confirms a collaboration with Olamide, just days after confirming multiple collaborations with Fireboy DML. The Nigerian singer previously stated that a deluxe edition of his debut album is on the way. He revealed this while answering a few questions on his Instagram story, and he also confirmed his plans to include trap songs on the deluxe edition of 'Rave and Roses.'
Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe
The deluxe edition of 'Rave and Roses' is on the way, and it may include Olamide.
Rema, who previously stated that he only collaborates with his friends, hinted at a possible collaboration with Olamide in a recent tweet. He wrote, "I was in the studio with BADDO last night and all I can say is"
With this, Rema confirms that he may work with Fireboy DML and Olamide on his deluxe version of 'Rave and Roses.'
