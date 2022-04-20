RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Authors:

Onyema Courage

The deluxe edition of 'Rave and Roses' is on the way, and it may include Olamide.

Rema and Olamide
Rema and Olamide

Rema confirms a collaboration with Olamide, just days after confirming multiple collaborations with Fireboy DML. The Nigerian singer previously stated that a deluxe edition of his debut album is on the way. He revealed this while answering a few questions on his Instagram story, and he also confirmed his plans to include trap songs on the deluxe edition of 'Rave and Roses.'

Recommended articles

Rema, who previously stated that he only collaborates with his friends, hinted at a possible collaboration with Olamide in a recent tweet. He wrote, "I was in the studio with BADDO last night and all I can say is"

With this, Rema confirms that he may work with Fireboy DML and Olamide on his deluxe version of 'Rave and Roses.'

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Rema confirms collaboration with Olamide ahead of 'Rave and Roses' deluxe

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Nigerian musician Tems models Reebok classic leather shoes

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

John Boyega admits he wants a role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

John Boyega admits he wants a role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Meet ‘Blood Sisters’ breakout star in ‘10 things to know about Genoveva Umeh’

Meet ‘Blood Sisters’ breakout star in ‘10 things to know about Genoveva Umeh’

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Damilare Kuku leads stars in official trailer for ‘The Wildflower’ movie

Damilare Kuku leads stars in official trailer for ‘The Wildflower’ movie

Boy Spyce announces himself with debut EP [Pulse EP Review]

Boy Spyce announces himself with debut EP [Pulse EP Review]

Chrissy Teigen poses totally n*de in steamy mirror selfie

Chrissy Teigen poses totally n*de in steamy mirror selfie

Trending

Temmie Ovwasa cut ties with mother over 'sexual abuse' by stepfather

Temmie Ovwasa. [Guardian]

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)

Burna Boy rewarded for being the first African to-sell out Ziggo Dome

Burna Boy performing at the Ziggo Dome

Mavin Records unlocks Boy Spyce and his new EP

Boy Spyce