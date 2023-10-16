ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singers Rema and Ckay are set to perform at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival in Pretoria in December 2023.

Rema & Ckay to perform Hey Neighbor Music Festival
Rema & Ckay to perform Hey Neighbor Music Festival

Recommended articles

Rema's appearance at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival will cap a stellar music year for the Mavin singer. In February, he performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The singer also celebrated a milestone in September as his collaboration with Selena Gomez, 'Calm Down', became the first Afrobeats song to hit a billion streams on Spotify and the first African song to chart for one year on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song recently won the first-ever Best Afrobeats Song award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ckay has enjoyed a similarly impressive year, as his debut album 'Sad Romance', continues to enjoy critical acclaim and international success with hits including 'Emiliana' and 'Watawi'.

Festival-goers will look forward to the duo's unique stagecraft and aura that have made them favourites among Nigerian music lovers, and Attendees can anticipate the enjoyment of a seamless blend of diverse cultures with the best live music experience.

The Hey Neighbour Music Festival will take place between the 8th and 10th of December 2023.

Other global stars expected to join Rema and Ckay in thrilling festival-goers at the event include American artists Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, H.E.R., and Khalid, South African rappers Nasty C and Focalistic, Kenyan music group Sauti Sol, and more.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Come to Edo' — Obaseki woos filmmakers with opportunities

'Come to Edo' — Obaseki woos filmmakers with opportunities

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Here are 3 films Nigeria has ever submitted for the Oscars

Here are 3 films Nigeria has ever submitted for the Oscars

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'Bridgerton' & 'The Witcher', among highest grossing Netflix soundtracks on Spotify

'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

'BBNaija' star Mercy Eke tearfully recounts lack of support from housemates

AGN announces withdrawal from federation of Nollywood guilds

AGN announces withdrawal from federation of Nollywood guilds

Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

Will Smith wants you to know he's unbothered by Jada Pinkett-Smith's drama

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Kemi Adetiba wraps filming for her latest Netflix film 'To Kill A Monkey'

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State

Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State