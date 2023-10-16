Rema & Ckay to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar at Hey Neighbor music festival

Rema's appearance at the Hey Neighbor Music Festival will cap a stellar music year for the Mavin singer. In February, he performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The song recently won the first-ever Best Afrobeats Song award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ckay has enjoyed a similarly impressive year, as his debut album 'Sad Romance', continues to enjoy critical acclaim and international success with hits including 'Emiliana' and 'Watawi'.

Festival-goers will look forward to the duo's unique stagecraft and aura that have made them favourites among Nigerian music lovers, and Attendees can anticipate the enjoyment of a seamless blend of diverse cultures with the best live music experience.

The Hey Neighbour Music Festival will take place between the 8th and 10th of December 2023.