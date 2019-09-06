Artist: Reekado Banks
Song Title: Rora
Genre: Afrobeat
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 5, 2019
Label: Universal Music Group
Producer: Pheelz
Video Director: TBA
Guitar by: Femileye
Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks releases this new record that means 'Take It Easy' in Yoruba.
It embodies the afrobeat and African hi-life rhythms found the singer making endearing proclamations to a love interest that, " I go fit to change your catwalk, and change your life gan, everyday na to enjoy
Rora comes just after Reekado Banks’ month-long solo tour in the United States. It is also the first single from his upcoming album which is planned for a late 2019 release.
You can listen to the song below;