Artist: Reekado Banks

Song Title: Rora

Genre: Afrobeat

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 5, 2019

Label: Universal Music Group

Producer: Pheelz

Video Director: TBA

Guitar by: Femileye

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks releases this new record that means 'Take It Easy' in Yoruba.

It embodies the afrobeat and African hi-life rhythms found the singer making endearing proclamations to a love interest that, " I go fit to change your catwalk, and change your life gan, everyday na to enjoy

Rora comes just after Reekado Banks’ month-long solo tour in the United States. It is also the first single from his upcoming album which is planned for a late 2019 release.

You can listen to the song below;