Rave & Roses: Rema announces 2022 US tour; dates & venues

Rema will be hitting a total of 14 dates across the US in this major career milestone

Rema
Rema

Multi talented artiste and producer, Rema, has announced his Rave & Roses tour, a run of Duke Concept produced shows that will kick off at Neumos in Seattle on August 11, 2022 and close out at Pour House in Minneapolis, MN on September 4, 2022.

Rema Album Cover
Rema Album Cover Pulse Nigeria

Hitting a total of 14 dates across the US, the tour is a major career milestone for Rema, who just released his debut album Rave & Roses on March 25, 2022, and immediately proved himself as an artist on a trans-continental trajectory. The album also saw him top charts across Africa, as well as debuting on Billboard World Albums as #7.

At only 21 years old, Rema is one of the youngest Nigerian artists to see such widespread international recognition, and thus is a testament to his unique sound. He's collaborated with stars like FKA Twigs, Skepta and Mahalia, performed the NBA All-Star Weekend with American rap icon, 2Chainz, and recorded most of his latest album in a studio in LA, having traveled non-stop since the tender age of 17.

Rema’s tour is being produced by Duke Concept; the leading Afro-Caribbean live events and touring company in North America. Duke Concept’s touring roster brought over 92 shows to the US last year alone, and has included the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Dadju, Joeboy and more.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale soon on https://heisrema.com/pages/tour

Rema Tour Dates 2022
Rema Tour Dates 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Rave & Roses Tour Dates

Thu Aug 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sat Aug 13 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sun Aug 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Thu Aug 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Sat Aug 20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sun Aug 21 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Wed Aug 24 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Fri Aug 26 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Sat Aug 27 - Chicago, IL - Park West Chicago, IL the Promontory

Sun Aug 28 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Tue Aug 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

Thu Sep 1 - DMV - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Fri Sep 2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Sun Sep 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Pour House

