American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Lil Durk's arrest is in connection with the killing of rapper Quando Rando's cousin who was allegedly murdered in retaliation for the killing of rapper King Von who was an associate of Durk's On The Family (OTF) crew.

Following his death, an unnamed co-conspirator who is part of OTF, Lil Durk is alleged to have offered money and lucrative music opportunities to anyone who would kill Quando Rondo.

According to the indictment, in August 2022, a gunman opened fire on Quando Rondo, whose real name is Terrell Bowman, while he was at a gas station in West Hollywood with his sister and cousin. Rondo and his sister were uninjured but his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson, was shot multiple times and died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Durk was arrested alongside 5 other members of the OTP crew who are facing a murder-for-hire charge and the use of a deadly weapon in a murder which carries up to a life imprisonment and a death penalty.