RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Adeayo Adebiyi

Lil Durk has been arrested in connection with a murder-for-murder-for-hire plot.

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot
American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Recommended articles

Lil Durk's arrest is in connection with the killing of rapper Quando Rando's cousin who was allegedly murdered in retaliation for the killing of rapper King Von who was an associate of Durk's On The Family (OTF) crew.

Following his death, an unnamed co-conspirator who is part of OTF, Lil Durk is alleged to have offered money and lucrative music opportunities to anyone who would kill Quando Rondo.

According to the indictment, in August 2022, a gunman opened fire on Quando Rondo, whose real name is Terrell Bowman, while he was at a gas station in West Hollywood with his sister and cousin. Rondo and his sister were uninjured but his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson, was shot multiple times and died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Durk was arrested alongside 5 other members of the OTP crew who are facing a murder-for-hire charge and the use of a deadly weapon in a murder which carries up to a life imprisonment and a death penalty.

Lil Durk becomes the latest famous American rapper to be facing criminal charges after Atlanta rapper Young Thug who is currently facing trial for RICO charges.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Headies Awards

Afrobeats Throwbacks: 10 unforgettable moments in Headies history

19 & Dangerous is Ayra Starr's debut studio album. [Wikipedia]

Here are the 7 outstanding debut albums in Afrobeats history by female artists

Ayra Starr speaks on the global success of Afrobeats (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr to headline inaugural YouTube Live Concert in Nairobi

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’

Afro-soul singer Ayola holds live show for sophomore album ‘The Life I Want’