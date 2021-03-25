Many were shocked recently when the award-winning singer, Praiz gave songwriting credit to the youngster for his classic tune, 'Under The Sky.'

The song won the Best Vocal Performance (Male) at the just-concluded 14th Headies Award.

Born Blessed Uzodima Eke but popularly known with his moniker 'Blezed.' He is a native of Abia state born and raised in Lagos. The versatile artiste who started his songwriting/singing at a tender age becomes fans' favourite when featured at a reality TV shows, Project Fame and The Voice respectively.

Being the industry where songwriters don't always get enough recognition for their crafts, the name, 'Blezed' might not often appear in news headlines. But the dynamic vocalist/songwriter has been working behind the scenes to write hit songs for many A-list artistes in the Nigerian music space.

Blezed, who studied accountancy at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has written several hit songs for popular names in the industry which he kept undisclosed.

"'Under the Sky' is a baring of the soul and an emotional story that leaves you with your heart full of love and hope," Praiz described the song as he lauded the writer.

On the night of the award, a fan, Jaydon took to his Twitter page to applaud the songwriter for his creativity.

"I wasn't joking when I told y'all that @officialblezed is one of the best songwriters in Nigeria. This song winning the Headies makes me so damn happy! Man dancing #14th Headies," wrote Jaydon.

The versatile artiste whose ambition is to become a world-class songwriter like Paul McCartney, narrated how he met with his mentor, Timi Dakolo.

"Timi Dakolo is a great mentor. I met through a friend (Beekay) who introduced me to him. Timi usually gave me books to read and from time to time would correct my songs," he says. "After I released a certain song title 'Ekum' and Praiz heard it and contacted me to write a song like mine.

"That's how I wrote 'Under the sky' and that song won an award for Best Vocal Performance at the just concluded Headies awards," he continues. "I have also collaborated with Timi Dakolo in writing a couple of his songs in recent times and it has been a great privilege developing my skill as a songwriter."

He opened up that he gets motivated when people especially heavyweight artistes lauded his work, "One time, Praiz was asked to mention his three Favourite growing artistes in the music industry, and he mentioned me. That was super encouraging!"

Indeed, Blezed's songwriting abilities have been touted since he released 'Ekum (My Love)' in 2019. He also proved that he is not afraid to break the industry rules when he dropped 'Make Me feel' on February 10, last year.

To further prove his writing dexterity, Blezed is currently working on his Extended Play(EP) titled 'Better Days' which would be out soon.

"My songs communicate not only my artistic expression but also elements of my story and life experiences, offering a unique perspective into my world and hopefully helping people flow through their daily lives. I want my music to help people connect with their deepest emotions and, thus, live a more colourful and interesting life," said Blezed.