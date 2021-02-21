On December 4, 2020, Nigeria's premier music award show announced nominations for their upcoming event. The year-in-review is between July 2019 and September 2020.

It will be the 14th edition of an award heralded by Ayo Animashaun and his company, HipHop World. Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Fireboy, Wizkid and more lead nominations.

Fireboy leads the way with nine nominations. The awards are set to hold later today, Sunday, February 21, 2020.

This year will see winners in new categories;, Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.

There is no segmentation of nominations to just the superstars. The award itself will be held virtually very soon.

You can see the full list of nominations below;

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO SMILE - WIZKID FEAT. HER WONDERFUL – BURNA BOY DREAMER – FIREBOY DML GHOST TOWN – WURLD

Who will win: Smile by Wizkid because it was such a steady record from Wizkid, it also has an amazing music video.

Who should win: Ozymandias by Brymo is simply the most eclectic record in that category.

Outlier: 'Ozymandias' by Brymo

BEST POP SINGLE

A voting category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

BILLIONAIRE – TENI NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI. LADY – REMA FEM – DAVIDO JORO - WIZKID SKELETUN - TEKNO

Who will win: 'Nobody' by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy and Mr. Eazi.

Who should win: 'Fem' by Davido.

Outlier: None.

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

FEM – DAVIDO NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI JORO - WIZKID MAFO – NAIRA MARLEY DUDUKE – SIMI

Who will win: 'FEM' by Davido

Who should win: Duduke by Simi

Outlier: 'Mafo' by Naira Marley

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

PHEELZ – ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI SPAX – ‘AWAY’ BY OXLADE KEL P – ‘PULL UP’ BY BURNA BOY SARZ – ‘MAD’ BY SARZ & WURLD

Who will win: 'Billionaire' by Pheelz

Who should win: 'Billionaire' by Pheelz

Outlier: None

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

GOD’S ENGINEERING – AQ ILLY CHAPO X - ILLBLISS YPSZN2 – PSYCHO YP CULT! – PAYBAC IBORO THE ERIGMA II - ERIGGA

Who will win: God's Engineering by AQ

Who should win: 'God's Engineering' by AQ

Outlier: None

BEST R&B ALBUM

A category for the best r&b album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

1. LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS – FIREBOY DML

2. I LIKE GIRLS WITH TROBUL – SARZ & WURLD

3. KING – PRAIZ

4. BOO OF THE BOOLESS – CHIKE

5. CELIA – TIWA SAVAGE

Who will win: 'Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps' by Fireboy DML

Who should win: Boo of The Booless by Chie

Outlier: I Like Girls With Trobul by Sarz and Wurld

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

YELLOW – BRYMO LUCID – ASA THE LIGHT – BEZ PIONEERS – DRB LASGIDI ROOTS – THE CAVEMEN

Who will win: Pioneers by DRB Lasgidi

Who should win: Yellow by Brymo

Outlier: ROOTS by The Cavemen

BEST POP ALBUM

A category for the best pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML AFRICAN GIANT – BURNA BOY A GOOD TIME – DAVIDO WOMAN OF STEEL – YEMI ALADE AFRO POP VOL. 1 – ADEKUNLE GOLD

Who will win: Apollo by Fireboy

Who should win: African Giant by Burna Boy

Outlier: Afro Pop Vol. 1 by Adekunle Gold

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

1. ELI – FIREBOY DML BY CLARENCE PETERS

2. 1 MILLI – DAVIDO BY DIRECTOR K

3. SMILE – WIZKID BY MEJI ALABI

4. BILLIONAIRE - TENI BY TG OMORI

5. SHEKERE - YEMI ALADE BY OVIE ETSEYATSE

Who will win: Smile by Wizkid featuring H.E.R [Meji Alabi]

Who should win: Shekere by Yemi Alade

Outlier: ELI by Fireboy

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

UNDER THE SKY – PRAIZ DUDUKE – SIMI MAD – SARZ & WURLD BAD INFLUENCE – OMAH LAY TATTOO – FIREBOY DML DANGEROUS LOVE – TIWA SAVAGE

Who will win: Bad Influence by Omah Lay

Who should win: Duduke by Simi

Outlier: Mad by Sarz & Wurld

BEST COLLABORATION

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

KNOW YOU – LADIPOE FEAT. SIMI NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI SWEET IN THE MIDDLE – DAVIDO FEAT. NAIRA MARLEY, ZLATAN & WURLD DON’T CALL ME BACK – JOEBOY FEAT. MAYORKUN TOTORI – ID CABASA FEAT. WIZKID & OLAMIDE GET THE INFO – PHYNO FEAT. PHENOM & FALZ

Who will win: Nobody by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy and Mr. Eazi

Who should win: Nobody by DJ Neptune featuring Joeboy and Mr. Eazi

Outlier: None

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

OGB4IG – REMINISCE SHUT UP – BLAQBONEZ COUNTRY – ILLBLISS GET THE INFO – PHYNO, FALZ & PHENOM BOP DADDY – FALZ FEAT. MS. BANKS

Who will win: Bop Daddy by Falz featuring Ms. Banks

Who should win: Get The Info by Phyno featuring Falz & Phenom

Outlier: None

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

WURLD – GHOST TOWN CHIKE – FORGIVE PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY COHBAMS – PLENTI NONSO AMADI – WHAT MAKES YOU SURE JOHNNY DRILLE – COUNT ON YOU

Who will win: Forgive by Chike

Who should win: Forgive by Chike

Outlier: We Plenti by Cobhams

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

SIMI – NO LONGER BENEFICIAL LINDSEY ABUDEI – ONE ON THE OUTSIDE NINIOLA - ADDICTED J-DESS – CHI EFO YEMI ALADE – LAI LAI IMANSE - AJALA

Who will win: No Longer Beneficial by Simi

Who should win: Chi Efo by J'Dess or One On The Outside by Lindsey Abudei

Outlier: None

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

TEMS OMAH LAY OXLADE BELLA SHMURDA

Who will win: Omah Lay

Who should win: Omah Lay

Outlier: None

HEADIES REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

VICTOR AD FIREBOY DML JOEBOY TENI REMA CHIKE

Who will win: Fireboy

Who should win: Fireboy

Outlier: Teni

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

AQ – EUNICE BLAQBONEZ – DEFINE RAP 2 MI ABAGA – TRINITY ILLBLISS – COUNTRY PHENOM – GET THE INFO PHYNO – SPEAK LIFE

Who will win: Eunice by AQ

Who should win: Eunice by AQ

Outlier: Speak Life by Phyno

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

NAIRA MARLEY & YOUNG JOHN – MAFO MAYORKUN – GENG REMINISCE FEAT. OLAMIDE & NAIRA MARLEY – INSTAGRAM RUDEBOY – AUDIO MONEY IVD & ZLATAN – BOLANLE OLAMIDE - PAWON

Who will win: 'Mafo' by Naira Marley and Young Jonn

Who should win: Mafo by Naira Marley and Young Jonn

Outlier: Geng by Mayorkun

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

CORNER – LADY DONLY FEAT. VANJESS & THE CAVEMEN I WONDER - MOELOGO BITTER - DEENA ADE ANITA - THE CAVEMEN MONEY DEVOTION - GBASKY GOD SAVE THE QUEEN - OLU

Who will win: Anita by The Cavemen

Who should win: Money Devotion by Gbasky

Outlier: God Save The Queen by Olu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

AFRICAN GIANT - BURNA BOY APOLLO – FIREBOY DML AFRO POP VOL. 1 - ADEKUNLE GOLD YELLOW – BRYMO BOO OF THE BOOLESS - CHIKE

Who will win: Apollo by Fireboy

Who should win: African Giant by Burna Boy

Outlier: Boo of The Booless by Chike

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

BURNA BOY DAVIDO WIZKID MAYORKUN TIWA SAVAGE

Who will win: No idea

Who should win: Burna Boy

Outlier: Mayorkun

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

MASTER KG KUAMI EUGENE SAUTI SOL SHAATA WALE STONEBWOY

There's only one winner: Masterk KG

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

DAVIDO OMAH LAY BURNA BOY FALZ FIREBOY DML MAYORKUN DJ NEPTUNE WIZKID

Who will win: Wizkid

Who should win: Burna Boy

Outlier: Fireboy DML

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

OLAKIRA ALPHA P JAMOPYPER ZINOLEESKY BAD BOY TIMZ

Who will win: Bad Boy Timz

Who should win: Zinoleesky

Outlier: None

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, rendition) in the year under review.

SIMISOLA BOLATITO OGUNLEYE (SIMI – DUDUKE) ADEDAMOLA ADEFOLAHAN (FIREBOY DML – DREAMER) DAMINI OGULU (BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG) STANLEY OMAH DIDIA (OMAH LAY – BAD INFLUENCE) SADIQ ONIFADE (WURLD – GHOST TOWN ADEKUNLE KOSOKO (1 MILLION – DAVIDO)

Who will win: Fireboy [for Dreamer]

Who should win: No idea

Outlier: None

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

A special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM

TIMAYA

HALL OF FAME:

A special recognition to an individual for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

KING SUNNY ADE