Posh Bugati enlists Gyptian for Influencer Whoop remix

US based Nigerian sensation Emmanuel George Akpose better known as Poshbugati.
US based Nigerian sensation Emmanuel George Akpose better known as Poshbugati.

The song produced by the talented Tyron is one that would keep ringing in the memory of listeners of good music as it offers a different flavour to the music industry and music generally.

With top notch lyrics and reverberating instrumentation, Influencer Whoop (the remix) has promising prospects to make good the experience of music streaming. Worthy of note is the song artwork which was designed by his daughter giving it a holistic touch for all irrespective of age, gender or race.

It is released under the auspices of Annabeatz Label and Silverlight Entertainment (a management outfit that has a penchant for fine tuning raw talent).

Poshbugati enlists the midas touch of Jamaican award winning reggae star Gyptian on an Afrobeats/dancehall fusion tune titled Influencer Whoop (the remix).
Press play and feel the vibe of the coming summer.

Streaming Link: https://poshbugati.streamlink.to/InfluencerWhoopRemix

Follow him on social media IG: @poshbugatiofficial Twitter: @poshbugati

