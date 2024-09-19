Portable finds inspiration in viral trend, announces new album 'The Chosen'

Recommended articles
In his latest effort to keep his fans' attention, Portable has announced a new EP inspired by the ongoing viral video "The Chosen."
The trend, which recently started online, is a product of mind-blowing testimonies of miracles by members of the Nigerian Pentecostal Church Chosen Revival Ministries. The church, whose members are known for their trademark brightly coloured bip, garnered social media attention with their incredible testimonies of miracles.
The testimony clips that circulated online have since led some social media users and content creators to share clips of various exaggerated and comedic testimonies.
Portable has now decided to soundtrack the viral trend with an EP he calls 'The Chosen'. On the album cover art, he wears the denomination's famous bip.
The singer's latest announcement follows his trend of releasing music to soundtrack viral moments. In 2023, Portable released the song 'I Am Not A Prisoner' after he spent a few days in jail for assaulting police officers who came to his house to execute a court warrant.
In 2024, Portable released the diss track 'Brotherhood' to document his dispute with socialite Bobrisky. He also released the record 'Spiderman' after he was recorded jumping a fence to evade arrest over defaulting to pay the balance on his G Wagon Brabus.