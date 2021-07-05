RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to crack the US Top 50 on Apple Music

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This song was released off Wizkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos.

Wizkid (Youtube/StarBoy TV)

On June 6, 2021, news broke that Nigerian superstar Grammy winner, Wizkid's buzzing song, 'Essence' featuring Tems has cracked the US Top 50 on Apple Music.

Over the weekend, the song reached a new peak of No. 48.

This comes after several American socialites and celebrities like Kevin Hart, Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Kylie Jenner and more.

