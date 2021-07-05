Wizkid's 'Essence' becomes the first African song to crack the US Top 50 on Apple Music
This song was released off Wizkid's groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos.
Over the weekend, the song reached a new peak of No. 48.
This comes after several American socialites and celebrities like Kevin Hart, Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Kylie Jenner and more.
