Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque
Pheelz achieves a new landmark stride with his hit single 'Finesse'.
In another landmark stride for the musician and the Nigerian music industry, Pheelz's 'Finesse' has earned an RIAA platinum plaque which captures the song's impressive success in the United States.
Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to congratulate the award-winning hitmaker after he shared the news via his Instagram account.
'Finesse' featuring BNXN was released in 2022 as part of the lead singles for Pheelz 2023 EP 'Pheelz Good' which ended the year among Pulse Nigeria's Top 10 EPs. The single began to enjoy attention before it even dropped as the snippet went viral on TikTok.
With this landmark feat of going platinum in the United States, Pheelz join Wizkid, Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy, Tems, and Rema as Nigerian music stars to have earned RIAA platinum plaques.
