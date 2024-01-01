Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque

In another landmark stride for the musician and the Nigerian music industry, Pheelz's 'Finesse' has earned an RIAA platinum plaque which captures the song's impressive success in the United States.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to congratulate the award-winning hitmaker after he shared the news via his Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Finesse' featuring BNXN was released in 2022 as part of the lead singles for Pheelz 2023 EP 'Pheelz Good' which ended the year among Pulse Nigeria's Top 10 EPs. The single began to enjoy attention before it even dropped as the snippet went viral on TikTok.