Pheelz announced the remix on his Instagram page on Friday 1st July 2022 and it was excitedly received by fans.
Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix
Superstar music producer and artist Pheelz has dropped the East African remix of his hit single 'Finesse' which features Tazanian artist Rayvanny and Theecember from Burundi.
Recommended articles
'Finesse' instantly became a smash hit after the snippet went rival online. Fans in Eastern Africa will be particularly excited about the remix as the single which is already an international hit is set grow in popularity in the region.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng