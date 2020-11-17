MTN Nigeria has debuted its latest music reality show with two hosts and three judges to include Hilda Baci, Tobi Bakre, Omawumi, Banky W and Malik Yusef.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the show's judges, Omawumi and Banky W share major pointers on what fans can look forward as the show kicks off.

Speaking on the show, ace singer, producer, Omawumi revealed that the show is set to mould discovered talents especially with the organisers' partnership with the Berklee college of music.

"MTN is partnering with the the college of music to educate these winners so that it is not just that I can sing, they also have the education to make their careers a success. So I think that's a very laudable thing to do", Omawumi shared.

Banky W further emphasized on the show's empowerment plan. "One thing we cannot overemphasize is that it is all about empowerment. It is all about empowering these artistes.

"So typically, with talent shows, they just come and sing and the best singer goes home with all the money. But with the Berklee College of Music, also the Henley Business School, the plan is to help these artistes to win in life".

Omawumi and Banky W also hinted on the scope of the show will take. They jointly revealed that the virtual show will see the judges score contestants per weekly musical performances.

Though virtual, the show promises to be thrilling with exciting highlights the audience look forward to.

The music show which saw 40 contestants slug it out to the nationals officially kicked off on Sunday, November 15 with a gala night.