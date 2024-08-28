I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

In a recent interview on Billboard, Omah Lay said he is delighted with the "Afro-Depression" tag given to his music by fans.

According to the singer, this shows that listeners understand and connect with his music without him needing to explain it to them.

"I definitely love it. I love that I started a new movement and my music started something new that I didn't have to come out and tell people that my music is 'Afro- Depression'. My fans made it up and I didn't have to explain...It's great to witness that I can just make music and the world can decide what it's and it becomes a movement," Omah Lay says.

Omah Lay's music is popular for its emotional and sentimental elements as the artist uses his song to offer insights into his struggles. This melancholic music defined his debut album 'Boy Alone' with the hit record 'Soso' and quickly earned his music the "Afro-Depression" tag.

In the interview, Omah Lay believes his music has inspired a crop of Afrobeats artists who he claims have all taken from it.

"The artists coming from Afrobeats right now are taking a bit of the stuff that I started and everybody trying to copy something. It's a new movement," Omah Lay shared.

The award-winning sensation recently released his first single of 2023 'Moving' which is the first offering of his upcoming sophomore album he recently claimed to have re-recorded after an artist he shared his vision with stole his sound.