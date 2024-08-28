RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

Adeayo Adebiyi

Omah Lay embraces the "Afro-depression" tag given to his music by fans.

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay
I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

Recommended articles

In a recent interview on Billboard, Omah Lay said he is delighted with the "Afro-Depression" tag given to his music by fans.

According to the singer, this shows that listeners understand and connect with his music without him needing to explain it to them.

"I definitely love it. I love that I started a new movement and my music started something new that I didn't have to come out and tell people that my music is 'Afro- Depression'. My fans made it up and I didn't have to explain...It's great to witness that I can just make music and the world can decide what it's and it becomes a movement," Omah Lay says.

Omah Lay's music is popular for its emotional and sentimental elements as the artist uses his song to offer insights into his struggles. This melancholic music defined his debut album 'Boy Alone' with the hit record 'Soso' and quickly earned his music the "Afro-Depression" tag.

In the interview, Omah Lay believes his music has inspired a crop of Afrobeats artists who he claims have all taken from it.

"The artists coming from Afrobeats right now are taking a bit of the stuff that I started and everybody trying to copy something. It's a new movement," Omah Lay shared.

The award-winning sensation recently released his first single of 2023 'Moving' which is the first offering of his upcoming sophomore album he recently claimed to have re-recorded after an artist he shared his vision with stole his sound.

You can watch Omah Lay's full interview with Billboard below.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

I'm tired of the twisting of statements - Paul Okoye on P-Square rift

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

I love that people call my music Afro-depression - Omah Lay

Nigerian actor Yusuf Olorungbebe dies after days on life support

Nigerian actor Yusuf Olorungbebe dies after days on life support

VeryDarkMan begs Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison

VeryDarkMan begs Davido to release Dammy Krane from prison

The revival of Indigenous Language films in Nollywood

The revival of Indigenous Language films in Nollywood

Gunna, Victony perform at Asake's landmark 'Lungu Boy' Los Angeles concert

Gunna, Victony perform at Asake's landmark 'Lungu Boy' Los Angeles concert

I'm a grown ass woman - BBNaija's Chinwe on intimacy in the house

I'm a grown ass woman - BBNaija's Chinwe on intimacy in the house

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

TG Omori reveals kidney donation from his brother 4 months after he quit smoking

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

Nigerian international star CKAY launches record label, Boyfriend Music

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Trending

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

Drique shines bright with new single 'Nascam' under prolific entertainment

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

'Lungu Boy' logs 5 entries in the top 10 of Nigeria's foremost music chart

D'banj extends his legacy with 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' [Review]

D'banj extends his legacy with 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' [Review]

9 unforgettable projects that soundtracked the 2020 Covid lockdown

9 unforgettable projects that soundtracked the 2020 lockdown