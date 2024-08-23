Omah Lay says he had to record a new album after his sound was stolen

In a recent interview on the Zang Sang Show, Omah Lay revealed that he was creating a new sound which he shared with a certain artist who then proceeded to put out an album with the new sound.

According to Omah Lay, he had to re-make his album after the artist with whom he shared his sound put out an album filled with that sound five months later.

"I shared an idea with a certain artist and the artist went out to put out an album with the sound," Omah Lay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I had this idea to do something with the sound and he came to me and asked me, and this is an artist that I love for sure. So I decided to say 'Okay, let's collaborate. This is where I am heading with Afrobeats' and 5 months later, he put out an album with all the same sound I shared with him," Omah Lay narrated.

Omah Lay added that he decided to re-record a new album which he boasts will be the greatest in the history of Afrobeats.

"I had to go back and remake my album which will actually be the greatest album of all time in Afrobeats history".

Fans will be eager for the release of Omah Lay's new album which will be a follow-up to his impressive debut project 'Boy Alone'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Omah Lay has released a new single 'Moving' which marks his first release of 2024 after being featured by Kaestyle and Spinall.