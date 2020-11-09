Artist: Omah Lay

Song Title: Damn

Genre: Afro-swing

Album: Get Layd

Date of release: October 1, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Bizzouch

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Details/Takeaway: This song was Omah Lay's fourth video from his EP, 'Get Layd.' While the video excels on lustre, it fails to properly tell the story at the heart of the song itself. That story is simple; how opposites attract.

6lack is a Grammy-nominated American singer who has released two critically-acclaimed albums.

You can watch the video below;