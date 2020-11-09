Artist: Omah Lay
Song Title: Damn
Genre: Afro-swing
Album: Get Layd
Date of release: October 1, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: Bizzouch
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Details/Takeaway: This song was Omah Lay's fourth video from his EP, 'Get Layd.' While the video excels on lustre, it fails to properly tell the story at the heart of the song itself. That story is simple; how opposites attract.
6lack is a Grammy-nominated American singer who has released two critically-acclaimed albums.
You can watch the video below;