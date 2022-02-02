'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

Pulse Nigeria

In 2003, Boat moved to the South Bronx in New York City for high school and would rap over beats banged out on tables in classrooms. He made mixtapes that he shared with friends, which were popular and widely requested, setting the stage for his later curation achievements.

He was an early adopter of Spotify and found that curation of African music was lacking. He made a playlist of popular Afrobeats music that went viral; the most recent update has over 177,000 followers.

As Boat solidified his position as a key influencer in the African music community, he started moving beyond curation, producing YouTube content and working with newly rising artists as an executive producer. In 2018, he started begAfrica, a music business and label.

To date, he has released a joint EP and 5 singles with a total of approximately 10 million streams on Spotify.

His latest collaboration with Nigeria’s Victony a 19-year-old artist which genres ranging from RNB to Trap music and Afropop.

