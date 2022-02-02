RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

Authors:

Pulse Mix

DJ Boat, a rising Ghanaian disc jockey and musician, kicks out the year with a lovely new single named “Old School Love.” Featuring Nigerian artist ‘Victony’.

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

Boateng Agyei, popularly known as DJ Boat, was born and raised in eastern Ghana. Music was a part of his life early on, with a childhood set to Ghana’s emerging hiplife scene, and free time spent as a treble in his school choir.

Recommended articles
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony Pulse Nigeria

In 2003, Boat moved to the South Bronx in New York City for high school and would rap over beats banged out on tables in classrooms. He made mixtapes that he shared with friends, which were popular and widely requested, setting the stage for his later curation achievements.

He was an early adopter of Spotify and found that curation of African music was lacking. He made a playlist of popular Afrobeats music that went viral; the most recent update has over 177,000 followers.

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony Pulse Nigeria

As Boat solidified his position as a key influencer in the African music community, he started moving beyond curation, producing YouTube content and working with newly rising artists as an executive producer. In 2018, he started begAfrica, a music business and label.

To date, he has released a joint EP and 5 singles with a total of approximately 10 million streams on Spotify.

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony Pulse Nigeria

His latest collaboration with Nigeria’s Victony a 19-year-old artist which genres ranging from RNB to Trap music and Afropop.

You must add “Old School Love” to your playlist because it is an excellent song.

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony
'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony Pulse Nigeria

_----_

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash

Simon Cowell hospitalised, suffers broken arm after 2nd bike crash

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

'Old School Love' – DJ Boat FT Victony

Precious Chikwendu recounts how Fani-Kayode beat her up 4-month after giving birth

Precious Chikwendu recounts how Fani-Kayode beat her up 4-month after giving birth

Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Seyi Shay says she knew about Rihanna's pregnancy since last year

Comedian AY celebrates daughter on her 14th birthday

Comedian AY celebrates daughter on her 14th birthday

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram, says he is now free from the power of sin

Sammie Okposo returns to Instagram, says he is now free from the power of sin

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Davido spoils loyal aide Israel DMW with Toyota Venza

Rihanna is pregnant!

Rihanna is pregnant!

Trending

What’s the story behind Tony Tetuila’s ‘Omode Meta,’ which Reminisce sampled on ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’? [Pulse Explainer]

Eedris Abdulkareem, Reminisce and Tony Tetuila. (Punch/LesRoseRouge)

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]

After collaborating with Fireboy, Ed Sheeran set to visit Nigeria

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)