Artist: Olamide

Song Title: Eru

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-house

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 8, 2020

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Producer: P-Prime

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Details/Takeaway: Olamide returns with a brand new single, his first since 'Tesinapot' featuring Jaido P. The single is a well-written single that sees Olamide use sexual innuendos to highlight his indestructibility as well as his power.

Will it be sufficient to crack the international market? At this time, it doesn't look like it. It's not near as self-destructive or avant-garde enough for western/European Gen Z/Millennial audiences.

However, it has all the ingredients to truly succeed in Nigeria and be a hit. It's so good. It's arguably the best single Baddo has released since, 'Woske.'

You can watch the video below;