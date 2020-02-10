Artist: Olamide

Album Title: 999 EP

Genre: Hip-Hop, Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 10, 2020

Producers: Olamide (Track 1), Eskeez (Tracks 1, 4, 6 and 9) Pheelz (Tracks 2, 3) Cracker Mallo (Tracks 5 and 7) ID Cabasa (Track 8)

Album Art:

Olamide's 10th studio album. (YBNL)

Length: 9 Tracks, 30 minutes

Features: Phyno, Rhatti, Show, Cheque, Jayboi, Sosa-E and Jackmillz.

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway:The album will be his first since the collaborative album, 'YBNL Mafia Family' which was released in December 2018.

