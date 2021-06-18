RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide is a master of love stories on 'UY Scuti'

Motolani Alake

UY Scuti is a red supergiant star in the constellation Scutum. It is considered one of the largest known stars by radius and is also a pulsating variable star.

Olamide releases 'Rock,' the lead single off his upcoming album, 'UY Scuti.' (YBNL)

Artist: Olamide

Album Title: UY Scuti

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall, Reggae-Fusion

Date of Release: June 18, 2021

Producers: TBD

Length: 10 songs, 28 minutes

Features: 4 – Jaywillz, Layydoe, Fave and Phyno

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Singles: 1 - Rock

Details/Takeaway: UY Scuti is a red supergiant star in the constellation Scutum. It is considered one of the largest known stars by radius and is also a pulsating variable star. The album sees Olamide explore Caribbean influences as he discusses sex, love, hustle and more. He has evolved and his music reflects it.

“For me, it’s synergy first and everything else later,” Olamidé says of platforming new talent. “It’s not about working with some huge artist with big numbers for me. I would rather do my thing alone and with people in sync with me. I'm all about longevity, and what's going to stand the test of time.”

You can stream the EP HERE.

