Nigerian producers, Sarz, Pheelz, Tempoe, Legendury Beatz, Spax and more join 'Oshe Naija Campaign' Apple Music for Independence Day

Oshe Naija features some of the country’s biggest producers and songwriters. Producers like KDDO (Kiddominant), who produced Davido's US Gold-certified “Fall”, duo Legendury Beatz, of Wizkid's "Essence" fame, and Kel-P who was behind Burna Boy’s “On The Low” from his grammy nominated album African Giant, will all be spotlighted for putting Nigeria’s new generation on the musical map.

The Oshe Naija collection on Apple Music will feature 16 exclusively curated playlists by KDDO (Kiddominant), Legendury Beatz, Kel-P, Spinall, Rexxie, London, Shizzi, Sarz, P.Priime, Tempoe, E Kelly, Speroachbeatzz, Killertunes, Pheelz, Spax and Young John.

It will also house Artist Essentials, Top Albums, Essential Albums, Naija Video Hits, Naija Risers, and Africa Now Radio hosted by LootLove on Apple Music 1. There will also be a genre spotlight on Afrobeats, Alte, Street Music, Hip Hop, Afro-fusion and Gospel, as well as a focus on indie labels like DMW, Mavin Records, Starboy, Chocolate City, YBNL Nation and LoveWorld Records.

“This generation of African artists are doing amazingly well. We are the flag bearers of the continent and it's very important that the world focuses on us as talent because we are the ones waving the flag.” - KDDO (Kiddominant)

"Reminiscing from the 2000’s, the sounds, the styles, the variation of artists and most importantly the widespread use of our songs have been growing exponentially the best way possible and we are just getting started. Coming from where Afrobeats originated and where we have all taken it so far, to me that's levels!” - Kel-P

“These are some of my favorite records that have contributed and are contributing immensely to the spread of Afrobeats around the world. Afrobeats to the world!” - Spinall

"These sounds have helped shape the perception of Afrobeats all over the world, and laid the foundation for what we now know as Afrobeats, the global sound.” - Rexxie

"I chose these particular songs for my Apple Music playlist because they’ve not just inspired me as a producer but also helped pave a way for the globalisation of Nigerian music and the younger generation of musicians like me. Also there are a lot of new and exciting talents coming up so I've selected a few artists that I think will be the next to break through in Nigeria and beyond.” - London

“Not only are these songs for my Apple Music playlist massive hits but they became the blueprint and defining sounds that helped shape and grow the Afrobeats genre and culture as it continues to go mainstream and gain worldwide appeal." - Shizzi

"My Apple Music playlist includes some songs in my opinion that shaped what Afrobeats is today. Really excited for the future of this genre.” - Sarz

"These masterpieces for my Apple Music playlist, changed the game for me and put Afrobeats on the global map.” - P-Priime

"These songs for my Apple Music playlist represent significant times in Afrobeats as a genre and Nigerian music as a whole. It bridged the gap and has solidified our people in global entertainment decisions and conversations. It's our time!" - Tempoe

“This Apple Music playlist is a reflection of my personality and music taste. A touch of R&B and Afro-soul, mostly mid-tempo records. Nigerian Musicians Have an edge with catchy tunes, lyrics & infectious vibes. We also have the best Producers in the continent. Afrobeats is here to stay. Naija to the world.” - E Kelly

"I chose the tracks for my Apple Music playlist because I feel they are endless and timeless - the melodies, lyrics and style are forever!” - Speroachbeatzz

"I chose these songs for my Apple Music playlist because the creators and musicians behind these records have done so much for the exportation of African arts and music in a few years. They’ve done more for the arts and the country's image than our governments ever could.” - Killertunes

“I chose these songs for my Apple Music playlist, to celebrate Nigeria with because they stem from the past and present. Capturing Afrobeats monumentally, everything that makes it more refined and expensive. They show how far we’ve come sonically, as African musicians, and how much we’ve achieved as a people. These songs make me proud to be Nigerian.” - Pheelz

"Most of these songs for my Apple Music playlist are responsible for the range you hear in Afrobeats today!” - Spax