This is the perfect feel-good project filled with exciting dance tracks and anthems curated from her own unique genre: Alternative Afro-Fusion, a blend of her Nigerian and American backgrounds. Expect the unexpected with “TRBL”, now available on all streaming platforms. This blend of sounds is new, different, and guaranteed to get the diaspora moving from coast to coast!
Nigerian Los-Angeles based Afrofusion artiste, Onyiaka releases new EP titled; 'TRBL'
Dropping this summer 2021, Onyiaka is bringing the “Y2K/Nollywood Bad Babe” vibes back with her latest EP; “TRBL”.
Onyiaka is an upcoming female Nigerian artiste based in Los Angeles. She made her debut in the afrobeat scene choreographing and appearing in music videos with major artiste like Young Paris, Wale, Davido, and Tiwa Savage.
However, she wasn’t satisfied with being behind the scenes and started discovering her own voice. She is now recording a new style of Afrofusion music like no other artist the industry has seen.
