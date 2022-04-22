RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases from BOJ, Terri, Killertunes, Kwesi Arthur and more

This weeks New Music Friday captures songs from BOJ, Terri, Kwesi Arthur, Oritse Femi and more.

New Music Friday: Official Playlist (Cover - BOJ)

Finally, BOJ's 'Gbagada Express' album is available, as is Terri's 'In Transit' EP and other exciting songs.

After teasing the album for a while and releasing six singles from it, 'Gbagada Express' is finally here. This week's cover features BOJ, who deserves credit for his magnificent project.

Kwesi Arthur, a Ghanaian star, enlists the help of a couple of his friends for his 'Son of Jacob' album, while Khaid shines in the second single 'SKI.'

Terri also sent us a follow-up project. We also got new songs from Killertunes, Jaylon, Oritse Femi, and others.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

