Finally, BOJ's 'Gbagada Express' album is available, as is Terri's 'In Transit' EP and other exciting songs.
New Music Friday: Latest releases from BOJ, Terri, Killertunes, Kwesi Arthur and more
This weeks New Music Friday captures songs from BOJ, Terri, Kwesi Arthur, Oritse Femi and more.
After teasing the album for a while and releasing six singles from it, 'Gbagada Express' is finally here. This week's cover features BOJ, who deserves credit for his magnificent project.
Kwesi Arthur, a Ghanaian star, enlists the help of a couple of his friends for his 'Son of Jacob' album, while Khaid shines in the second single 'SKI.'
Terri also sent us a follow-up project. We also got new songs from Killertunes, Jaylon, Oritse Femi, and others.
