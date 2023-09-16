ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Marley's Marlian Music sympathises with Mohbad's family

Adeayo Adebiyi

Marlian Music have expressed their heartfelt condolence to the family of late singer Mohbad.

According to reports, Mohbad suffered an injury which later got infected. He was administered an injection to treat the infection and passed out shortly after.

In the letter signed by Naira Marley, Mohbad was more than just a signee. He was a brother and a dear friend. He described the late artist as an incredible star who contributed to the foundation of Marlian Music.

Naira Marley also demanded that a thorough investigation be made into the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

"With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of an exceptional talent. Someone who was more than an artist or signee but a brother and dear friend Promise " Mohbad" Oladimeji Aloba. We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones, we are all heartbroken by his tragic loss and will be truly missed.

From inception we recognized Mohbad was a force to be reckoned with. His music gave so many people love and light.

Mohbad touched us all with his heartfelt lyrics, story telling, infectious smile and energy. The news of his passing has left us with a permanent hole in our hearts.

Mohbad is an incredible street pop star who contributed to the foundation of the Malian Music. Despite his departure last year we continually championed his talent. No family is perfect, families have disagreements but no harm whatsoever was wished on Mohbad. So many things left unsaid but the love was always there. This tragedy is not only a loss for us but to everyone you touched musically around the world.

As we share our condolences to the late Mohbad, we would like to echo a call for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. We're unhappy and unsettled with everything we have witnessed since Tuesday the 12th Sept. We owe it to Mohbad to assist with uncovering any foul play or injustice. Our brother deserved a better send off, it saddens us that we couldn't assist with providing a befitting burial. We will continue our efforts to reach out to the family.

We urge our colleagues in the media to treat this matter with the utmost sensitivity, respect and care. We publicly appeal to the authorities to do due diligence and we will work closely to support those handling the matter. Finally urge the online community to refrain from circulating damaging accusations that could compromise the investigation.

Rest well Imole, forever in our hearts.

Yours Sincerely,

A Fashola aka Naira Marley"

The death of the singer who was buried on September 13 has since generated huge controversy after videos of harassment and intimidation surfaced online.

Adeayo Adebiyi

