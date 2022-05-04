Artist: Naira Marley
Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'
Marlian music boss, Naira Marley taps his associate Zinoleesky for his new single titled 'o dun'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: o dun
Genre: Street-Pop
Date of Release: May 4, 2022
Producer: Rexxie
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds
Features: 1 - Zinoleesky
Label: My Type of Music
Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Instagram page, Naira Marley wrote, “O’dun out now NM x ZINO 🔥🔥🔥 GTTB Album out this month"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng