Naira Marley recruits Zinoleesky for 'o dun'

Onyema Courage

Marlian music boss, Naira Marley taps his associate Zinoleesky for his new single titled 'o dun'.

Artist: Naira Marley

Song Title: o dun

Genre: Street-Pop

Date of Release: May 4, 2022

Producer: Rexxie

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds

Features: 1 - Zinoleesky

Label: My Type of Music

Details/Takeaway: Announcing the release on his Instagram page, Naira Marley wrote,O’dun out now NM x ZINO 🔥🔥🔥 GTTB Album out this month"

STREAM HERE

