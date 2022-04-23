Music Exec, Abu Abel denies issuing threats against suspected cultists

There had been a widely speculated message online insinuating that the music exec had 'declared war' against cult members.

Reacting to the development, Abu Abel told Punch how much he valued the sanctity of life, while also expressing his disdain for any form of violence.

He said, “Every human life is sacred, I do not support any form of violence, and I do not have the capacity to perform the function of security agencies whose primary responsibility is to maintain law and order in the country.

“I admonish these misguided elements who are working tirelessly to pitch me against some alleged cult members to desist from such irresponsible acts and find something worthwhile to do with their time for the betterment of society.

The business mogul further expressed his dismay over the length to which the proponent of the fake news went to attribute his name to such a life-threatening message.

Abu Abel said, “It is worrisome that those who are circulating this slander even added my name and claimed that I pledged to reward anybody that can kill one Dolapo, otherwise known as Dolly Pizzle. I however advise the public to disregard the viral rumour as such will never come from me.

“Furthermore, as a law-abiding and responsible citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby disassociate myself from any criminal activities that may arise from the post. Consequently, I have written a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, notified security agencies, and instructed my legal team to immediately take necessary legal steps to apprehend whoever might be behind the post.

“More important than the need to even exonerate myself, is the need for people to know that I am a gentleman with good character, and I will never sponsor a murder or an attack on anyone. People should not let whatever price tag that these evil perpetrators attached to the campaign of calumny push them into committing a crime. They should know that officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are always on alert.