Mohbad will feature on Bella Shmurda's tribute album to the late artist

While appearing on the In My Opinion Podcast, Bella Shmurda revealed that there will be a Mohbad feature on his upcoming album.

The artist who's currently on tour also announced that he will be releasing a new single titled 'Loner' on March 15. 2024.

"I feel like a loner right now. Shout out to my team and my family and everyone that has always been around. I'm healing though. Me laughing doesn't mean I'm fine but I'm outside," Bella Shurmda said on how the single captures his state of mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Mohbad's passing in 2023, Bella Shmurda paid tribute to him with the single 'My Brother'.