Mohbad will feature on Bella Shmurda's tribute album to the late artist
Fans will be getting a new Bella Shmurda and Mohbad collaboration.
While appearing on the In My Opinion Podcast, Bella Shmurda revealed that there will be a Mohbad feature on his upcoming album.
The artist who's currently on tour also announced that he will be releasing a new single titled 'Loner' on March 15. 2024.
"I feel like a loner right now. Shout out to my team and my family and everyone that has always been around. I'm healing though. Me laughing doesn't mean I'm fine but I'm outside," Bella Shurmda said on how the single captures his state of mind.
Following Mohbad's passing in 2023, Bella Shmurda paid tribute to him with the single 'My Brother'.
The EP titled 'Road To September 12' comes off the back of his 2023 EP 'DND' which had the singles 'Ara' and 'NSV' featuring Tiwa Savage.
After Mohbad's death, Nigerian artists recorded over 60 tribute songs in his honour. Bella Shmurda's tribute album to Mohbad is another notable addition that honours his legacy and impact in Nigerian music.
