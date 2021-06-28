Midem Africa opens from today

● KENYA ANNOUNCED AS MIDEM AFRICA COUNTRY OF HONOUR

Midem Africa, the first pan-African digital music event dedicated to the continent’s most vibrant music markets, will map the African music industries. This inaugural digital edition will feature Kenya as Country of Honour.

● FULL MIDEM AFRICA PROGRAMME REVEALED

The packed 4-day itinerary includes a pan-African conference programme with unique keynotes and exclusive presentations. Following the previously announced programme headliners, Mr Eazi, Focalistic (presented by Africori), Salatiel, Shekhinah, Tresor, Bez, Nomcebo (presented by Telma), Afrikan Boy, and the Warner Music exec trio, Midem today unveils two further keynotes, delivered by EMPIRE’s Suhel Nafar and Nigerian artist, Joeboy. Ugandan DJ Kampire also joins the line-up for an exclusive artist talk with Nyege Nyege (presented by SoundCloud).

- The Afro Arab Sound, Supporting Creators & Making an Impact: An Exclusive Talk with Suhel Nafar

Keynote speaker: Suhel Nafar, VP, Strategy & Market Development, EMPIRE (Palestinian Territory)

Suhel Nafar, VP, Strategy & Market Development, EMPIRE, says: ‘We're in a multi genre and borderless era. Artists and fans are connected more than ever, it's not about the language, country or genre but about the songs, the artists, their story and their teams. I'm honored to be on Midem's panel to discuss the new sounds of North Africa, West Asia & the diaspora.’

- Rising Stars of Nigeria: An Exclusive Talk with Joeboy

Keynote speaker: Joeboy, Artist (Nigeria)

Moderator: Juan Gomez, Music Curator, African Content, Pandora Media (USA)

- Behind the SCENES: EAST AFRICAN UNDERGROUND - Presented by SoundCloud

Speakers: Kampire, DJ (Uganda), Derek Debru, Co-Founder, Nyege Nyege (Uganda), Leon Sherman, Director of Editorial, SoundCloud (UK) & Nick Tsirimokos, Sr Manager Artist Development & Relations, SoundCloud (Germany)

● LOCAL MIDEM AFRICA PHYSICAL EVENTS ORGANISED by Institut français and Alliance française

Midem is proud to join forces with the continent's exceptional network of French Institutes and Alliances françaises, partners of the continent's cultural operators.

This one-of-a-kind partnership will bring Midem Africa to more than 10 African cities across the continent, through a series of dedicated events hosted by local Instituts français and Alliance françaises. The shared goal: to encourage the coming together of music professionals from these countries, to take part in a unique "phygital" experience (digital and in-person), to access online content and to be stakeholders of the first Midem Africa.

This MIDEM/IF/AF cooperation allows the organisers to offer free access to the first pan African digital event for the music industry to all those involved in the African music sectors. It is part of a renewed outlook of the network of French Institutes and Alliances françaises across the continent, supporting cultural industries in Africa.

Thomas Weill, head of the Music and Cultural Industries mission for sub-Saharan Africa at the French Embassy, says: "This new partnership between MIDEM, the world reference for professional meetings in the music industry, and the French cultural network, French Institutes and Alliances françaises, is part of the dynamic support of these operators to the stakeholders of the cultural industries in Africa."

● MIDEM AFRICA’S EXCLUSIVE BUSINESS ACCELERATOR PROGRAMME 4 days of career-boosting content via the Business Accelerator programme, including workshops & masterclasses, for both DIY artists & execs.

Monday 28 June: How to Monetise Your Music

● Nigeria, a Growing Market Not to be Missed – Presented by Horus Music ● Music Distribution in a Global Marketplace – Presented by The Orchard ● Collective Management, the Relevant Solution to Handle Digital Rights – Presented by Sacem

● Distribution & Publishing When ‘Worlds Collide’ – Presented by Songtrust & FUGA Tuesday 29 June: Why Entourage is Key to Your Success

● IDOL presents ART by Serge Ibaka – Presented by IDOL

Wednesday 30 June: How to Promote Your Music

● Spotify Masterclass – Presented by Spotify

● How to Efficiently Promote Your Project with Innovative Digital Solutions – Presented by KLOX

Thursday 01 July: How to Leverage Business Opportunities

● How do you get your Music Used in TV, Film & Advertising? – Presented by Sheer Publishing & CD Baby

● 3 NIGHTS OF STELLAR SHOWCASES

- Monday 28 June: Midem Africa Opening Party, Presented by MIDEM Feat. Bez (Nigeria) - Fokn Bois (Ghana) - HHY and the Kampala Unit (Uganda) - Jay Mitta feat Anti-Vairas & MC Kidene (Tanzania) - Mike Kayihura (Rwanda) - Mpho Sebina (Botswana) - Rouge (South Africa) - Siti and the Band (Zanzibar) - Wamwiduka Band (Tanzania) - Willy Cardiac (South Africa)

- Tuesday 29 June: Exclusive Concert

Winners of the Jeux de la Francophonie Presented by OIF

Feat. Fanie Fayar (Congo) - Moonaya (Senegal) - CélénaSophia (Belgium)

- Wednesday 30 June : Digital Emerging Artists Showcases, Presented by Hitlab in addition to their exclusive session broadcasted on Monday 28 June. Feat. Deribb (Nigeria), Jupiter Davibe (Benin), Paul Rayven (Nigeria) & Swahili Papi (Kenya)

- Thursday 01 July : Closing Party, Presented by La Sunday Abidjan Feat. Jeune Lio (Cameroon) - Widgunz (Ivory Coast) - NMAGS (Cameroon)

