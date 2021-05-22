RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Sometimes, he’s in touch with his feelings, and sometimes, he’s filled with promises.

Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams

Born Omobo Samuel on May 30, 1994, Gekko Gucci is a singer-songwriter and performing artist who hails from Delta State.

Recommended articles

His designated genre of music is Afro-pop/Afrobeats with a blend of Afro-swing and Soukous.

Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams
Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams Pulse Nigeria

In 2020, he released "Aye" featuring Headies-nominated T-classic. The record was produced by Grammy-winning producer, Rexxie. Earlier this year, he released "Night and Day" produced by FreshVDM who has made beats for Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and more. The record was released in 2021.

Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams
Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams Pulse Nigeria

His music encompasses topics of love and the everyday realities of the average 20-something Nigerian. Sometimes, he's in touch with his feelings, and sometimes, he's filled with promises. Other times, he simply wants to tell his stories without drawbacks.

Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams
Meet Gekko Gucci, the Afro-pop artist with superstar dreams Pulse Nigeria

You can hit him up via his social handles;

Instagram: @gekkogucci

Twitter: @gekkogucci

Watch a video for ‘Night and Day’ below;

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

America won't pay ISWAP $7 million reward for 'killing' Shekau

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)