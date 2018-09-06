Pulse.ng logo
Maleek Berry Love U Long Time Ft Chip

New Video Maleek Berry - 'Love U Long Time' Ft. Chip

Watch Maleek Berry in the visuals for 'Love U Long Time' featuring Chip.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Maleek Berry is out with the video for his latest song, 'Love U Long Time' featuring rapper Chip.

The British based Nigerian singer/producer who is responsible for a couple of hits from Eko Miami to Kontrol and his stellar feature on Ycee's 'Juice', is giving out 'assurances' on his new single.

'Love U Long Time' is a song for the lovers, as he states that he does not want to be undercover no more, with UK rapper, Chip delivering some light bars to compliment Maleek's singing.

Maleek Berry could not turn down the 'Shaku Shaku' impulse, as the pair delivered some impressive dance moves in the JM Films colourfully directed video.

