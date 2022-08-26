Mad Solutions: Contributing to the growth of digital music from Africa to the world

With operations in Nigeria, South Africa, Canada, and the United States Of America, MAD Solutions has been at the forefront of aggregating and licensing music content from across the continent of Africa to the world from over 45 digital service providers like Apple Music, Spotify, VEVO, Amazon, YouTube, Pandora, Audiomack, Ayoba, TikTok, Triller, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Boomplay, Mdundo, BeatSource, Joox, Tencent, and many more. The company is also designed to build long-term music careers for African artists with a trajectory to engage their fans and tell their stories to the world in interesting ways.

Being at the epicentre of music’s advancement, MAD Solutions has been able to successfully export Nigerian music from the streets and local suburbs to the world via an integrated digital distribution approach, advanced data collection tools, and digital marketing analytics expertise that can guarantee the best conversion rates and return on investment for artists while creating a fanbase and acquiring retargeting data to help their music achieve a wider reach.

Home to over 1000 artists worldwide, MAD Solutions has supported the debut albums, extended playlists, and early singles of artists in various genres but it is predominantly focused on afrobeats music. Although recently, the company has been making a noteworthy foray into the gospel music market, working closely with artists like Okey Sokay, Nosa, Protek Illasheva, and more to come. In the Nigerian music scene, MAD Solutions has distributed and/or are still distributing for artists such as Simi, Reekado banks, P-Square, Runtown, Ric Hassani, Asa, Phyno, Maleek Berry, King Perryy, Skales, Seyi Shay, Liya and many more.

MAD Solutions distributed Simi’s To Be Honest album which peaked at #1 in Gambia, and #2 in Nigeria and Ghana. The company also played a semantic role in launching Nigerian artist, Runtown, into the mainstream market with his hit single “Mad Over You”. Artists like Yung L have made their debut on the Billboard Charts, and Africa’s biggest music duo, P-Square, are currently making their resurgence with the help of services proffered by MAD Solutions. With a catalogue of over 3 billion plays and counting, MAD Solutions has indeed served as the distributor for many nominated and award winning artists.

“It’s been an incredible journey over the past 5 years . MAD Solutions has grown and expanded more than I expected,” says Bugwu Aneto-Okeke, Founder and CEO of MAD Solutions. “Even with all the challenges we face in the African market, a business born in Lagos Nigeria, has now expanded into other territories including the United States & Canada with steady and significant increase in music catalogue and revenue . Consistently doubling catalogue plays and revenue each year. It’s a great time for African Music and we are proud to be enablers in the Africa to the world movement.”

For MAD Solutions, the goal has always been to provide African artists with a global reach. As a leading Independent Distributor, MAD Solutions is a Member of the Global Independent rights body “Merlin” with access to the best deals. The company has acquired a mixture of direct deals with global DSPs licensed via its US office and Merlin deals licensed via its Sub Saharan Africa offices. In 2021, the company partnered with investment company, Chordcash, to help independent artists receive fundings and resources into their music career so as to maximise potential. Some artists have already received funding and are already beneficiaries of the initiative.

During the first quarter of 2021, MAD Solutions launched its latest product, an afro-fusion music listening community, talent agency and label servicing company called Engage. The initiative serves as a talent incubator covering Africa, Europe, the UK, US and Canada. With an objective that involves blurring the line between major labels and independent artists, Engage uses tailored and bespoke label services that provide independent artists with proper representation, activation, fan base building, and access in all key music territories on a global scale.

Core audiences of Engage include music listeners, artists, and industry tastemakers. Currently standing as one of Africa’s biggest music communities and official curator on Apple Music and Audiomack, Engage is constantly creating opportunities for artists’ communities that will subsequently accelerate exposure and ensure rapid scaling of listenership through various playlist campaigns and DJ Mixes.

The inception of Engage has introduced Spin With Engage, a DJ Mix curator and supplier highlighting some of the most enthralling DJ Mixes across Africa from both established names and an inexhaustible new class of DJs that includes DJ Neptune, DJ Xclusive, DJ Voyst, DJames, DJ Consequence, and many more. The main purpose of Spin With Engage is to continue building a musical audience influenced by the quality of mixes performed by renowned DJs who can virtually bring any mood to life.

With an array of new products launching in the fourth quarter of 2022, it remains MAD Solutions’ goal to create an ecosystem where independent artists and labels can secure their future in the music business, and achieve their long term goals. With the ever-evolving digital age, MAD Solutions helps to deliver value to music professionals locally and internationally; using a mix of technology, and marketing experience to build trust and maximise revenue potential from Africa to the World & Vice versa.

