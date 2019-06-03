In the latter parts of 2018, Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji also known as Olamide Badoo, picked a number of talented artists and marketed them with his record label, YBNL - springboard for artists like Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold.

Some of those artists were social media sensations, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaize alongside Fireboy DML and Lyta. This came after the affiliation with rapper, Davolee. The artists – asides Davolee – all made the collaboration album, YBNL Mafia released by the label in December 2018.

After unconfirmed rumours that Davolee has left YBNL for greener pastures, Lyta became the object of the media.. The singer has since come out to tell Naijaloaded TV that while the label will always be a part of his story, he was never signed to YBNL.

During the interview, the singer says, “I don’t have any deal with YBNL or Olamide. Olamide saw me on the street and helped me, I don’t have any written contract with him… YBNL and Olamide with always be part of my story. God bless Olamide, thank you for everything. No love lost.”

On the benefits of his affiliation with YBNL, the singer says, “Yes, I was getting benefits. The used to pay me for shows. Sometimes 80k, 60k to 50k. But when I dropped my songs, ‘Temi’ and ‘Selfmade,’ I didn’t get anything.”

While the singer also spoke about his family’s dire financial state, and his mother’s sight issues, he claims other people have shown interests in signing him.

You can watch the interview below;