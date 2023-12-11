Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' is the most searched song in Nigeria

On the list of the most searched topics and persons in Nigeria in 2023 released by Google, Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' generated the most searches from Nigerians.

This feat captures Asake's mainstream dominance as he also topped the list of most searched artists in Nigeria in 2023.

'Lonely At The Top' is one of the songs off his sophomore album 'Work of Art'. The single enjoyed commercial success, especially for its sonic diversity that's different from the usual mesh of Amapiano and Afrobeats Asake is known for.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Official Top 100 where it spent a record-breaking 12 weeks that saw it surpass the previous record of 11 weeks set by Omah Lay's 'Godly'.

Omah Lay's 'Reason' ranks second on the list in what reflects its huge popularity in 2023 as it ended the year in the top 10 list of major streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel's 'My G' and Spyro's hit single 'Who's Your Guy' ranks at NO. 3 and NO. 4 respectively while King Promise's 'Terminator' rounds off the top 5.

Top 10 most searched songs in Nigeria in 2023.